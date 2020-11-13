Khloe Kardashian dismisses Tristan Thompson romance buzz in iconic move

Fans noticed Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson on the gram

Khloe Kardashian has come forth rubbishing all rumours of a plausible romance with Tristan Thompson by making an iconic move.

As per the latest intel, Khloe unfollowed Tristan after Larsa Pippen's explosive interview addressed if he cheated on Khloe with her.



In the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe shed light on reconciliation rumours with Tristan.

She said, "We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities. But I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little too touchy,’ and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.’”

Khloe‘s bestie Mallika Haqq then responded that Tristan might be “still in love with you.”

“I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family is like, ‘Are you guys together or not?’ No, we’re not,” Khloe added. “He’s never said I need an answer, but I almost feel like he needs an answer, as to like, ‘What are we doing?’”

After the entire fiasco ended, fans noticed that Khloe has unfollowed Tristan on the gram. Many even believe she never followed him in the first place.

Tristan was earlier accused of a cheating scandal too, when he sparked romance with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.