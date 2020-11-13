Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian dismisses Tristan Thompson romance buzz in iconic move

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Fans noticed Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed Tristan Thompson on the gram

Khloe Kardashian has come forth rubbishing all rumours of a plausible romance with Tristan Thompson by making an iconic move. 

As per the latest intel, Khloe unfollowed Tristan after Larsa Pippen's explosive interview addressed if he cheated on Khloe with her.

In the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe shed light on reconciliation rumours with Tristan.

She said, "We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities. But I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little too touchy,’ and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.’”

Khloe‘s bestie Mallika Haqq then responded that Tristan might be “still in love with you.”

“I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family is like, ‘Are you guys together or not?’ No, we’re not,” Khloe added. “He’s never said I need an answer, but I almost feel like he needs an answer, as to like, ‘What are we doing?’”

After the entire fiasco ended, fans noticed that Khloe has unfollowed Tristan on the gram. Many even believe she never followed him in the first place.

Tristan was earlier accused of a cheating scandal too, when he sparked romance with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'

Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'
Prince Harry's deep bond with Jill Biden sends alarms ringing for US president Joe?

Prince Harry's deep bond with Jill Biden sends alarms ringing for US president Joe?
Victims urge Joe Biden to bring Prince Andrew to the stand in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Victims urge Joe Biden to bring Prince Andrew to the stand in Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Priyanka Chopra stuns fans in the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra stuns fans in the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes'
Queen Elizabeth to complete 70 years of reign in grand Platinum jubilee milestone

Queen Elizabeth to complete 70 years of reign in grand Platinum jubilee milestone

Prince Diana served 'devastating' blow by Prince Charles right before fairytale wedding

Prince Diana served 'devastating' blow by Prince Charles right before fairytale wedding
Matthew Perry announces new release date of 'Friends' reunion episode

Matthew Perry announces new release date of 'Friends' reunion episode
Did you know Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring features hidden message by Prince Philip?

Did you know Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring features hidden message by Prince Philip?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future as working royals seems diminishing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future as working royals seems diminishing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's void being filled by Sophie and her husband?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's void being filled by Sophie and her husband?
Ellen DeGeneres embroiled in new controversy after toxic workplace scandal

Ellen DeGeneres embroiled in new controversy after toxic workplace scandal
Johnny Depp's fans take a big step for their favourite Hollywood star

Johnny Depp's fans take a big step for their favourite Hollywood star

Latest

view all