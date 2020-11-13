Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Victims urge Joe Biden to bring Prince Andrew to the stand in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Victims express hope in Joe Biden taking swift action against Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein case

Prince Andrew should be brough to the courts and pursued in an aggressive manner, Jeffrey Epstein victims urged US president-elect Joe Biden.

Former president Donald Trump's close ties with Epstein prevented any the US Justice Department’s just handling of the case.

According to advocate Lisa Bloom, who represents five victims, people are expecting swift action and justice in Epstein case once Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris take charge.

“I do have hope that the Biden-Harris administration will be more aggressive in standing with victims of sexual assault," Bloom told the Mirror.

"It is essential that Prince Andrew cooperate with authorities, as he said he would, so that they can fully investigate him and all others accused of enabling prolific predator Jeffrey Epstein," she added.

Meanwhile, another lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who has represented several Epstein victims for over a decade, weighed in saying, "The lead prosecutors are the ones that will have control over the speed and enforcement of this prosecution.

“These US Attorneys are appointed by the administration. We hope that President-Elect Biden will pick a strong new Attorney General who understands the history of this case.”

Kuvin added that he fears Andrew might not give a statement on the case unless he surrenders to US courts.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, Andrew has received flak over his highly contentious friendship with Epstein.

He is accused of molesting Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre thrice. 

