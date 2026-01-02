Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found dead in hotel room: Reports

Victoria had a brief role in her father's 2002 film 'Men in Black II' opposite Will Smith

Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Day at age 34, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to report the news, citing law enforcement sources, while local authorities later confirmed an unnamed woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Fire Department told People magazine it responded to a medical emergency at the Fairmont Hotel shortly before 3 a.m. local time. Officials said an individual was found deceased upon arrival. The San Francisco Police Department also confirmed officers were dispatched to the hotel, where paramedics declared an adult female dead. NBC Bay Area reported that a police source believes the woman was Victoria Jones.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, NBC Bay Area noted that foul play is not suspected at this time. The tragic news has not yet been confirmed by Jones’ family.

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, 79, and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also shares a son, Austin Jones, 43.

She made a handful of acting appearances early in life, including a role in her father’s 2002 film Men in Black II. She later appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in 2005, which was directed by her father and featured his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, as the stills photographer. Victoria also appeared in one episode of the teen drama One Tree Hill in 2003.