Jennifer Lopez brings humour to Ben Affleck past on stage

Jennifer Lopez showed she’s able to laugh about her past with Ben Affleck as she closed out 2025 with humour during her Las Vegas residency.

Just days before Christmas, Lopez and Affleck were spotted shopping together while she accompanied him as he bought gifts for his son.

The outing signaled that the former couple remains on friendly terms following their divorce. Now, Lopez has publicly echoed that message—this time from the stage.

During her year-end show at the All I Have residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the singer and actress reflected on her romantic history with a playful tone. She spoke about the importance of dancing after her split from Marc Anthony and later joked about her time with Affleck.

She poked fun at their two separate chapters together, noting that while it may have felt like they were married more than once, that wasn’t exactly the case.

"And, you know, at that time I had only been married twice. That's not true, it was only once. It seemed like twice... I'm just kidding!"

Lopez went on to explain that although their second attempt at a relationship didn’t last, the breakup was the right decision for both of them.

"It's over, and we're... boom... we're fine"

She emphasized that she and Affleck now share a special friendship without romantic feelings and that there is mutual respect, even if the spark is gone.

Lopez is set to take a short break to spend time with family before promoting her upcoming film, a new adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig. The film is expected to be released in early January.