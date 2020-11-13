Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning for baby no. 4?

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Reality TV stars Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick joked about having baby number four as the season 19 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed the friendly exes poking fun with the family about having another child.

The duo already have two sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5½, as well as one daughter Penelope, 8. 

It was during Scott's 37th birthday celebration when Kim Kardashian West, 40, chimed in asking what he meant when he sent a photo in a group chat. 

"Is it like, the elephant in the room — that photo that you guys posted in our group chat?" Kim said.  

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number 4.' Was that a joke or is that serious? I want to know," she added. 

"Are you really having a baby?" said Khloé Kardashian, 36. 

Kourtney proceeded to carry along with the joke, as she pulled up her shirt and pushed out her stomach to replicate a growing baby bump. 

"What do you guys think? Look!" Kourtney said. 

"Stop, you just pushed that out," mom Kris Jenner said.

More From Entertainment:

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’
Meghan Markle saved Prince Harry from being Prince William’s ‘perpetual backup’: report

Meghan Markle saved Prince Harry from being Prince William’s ‘perpetual backup’: report
No greater wealth than peace of mind: Saba Qamar

No greater wealth than peace of mind: Saba Qamar

Maya Ali looks dreamy in latest black and white snap

Maya Ali looks dreamy in latest black and white snap
BTS gears up for a virtual tour via Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration

BTS gears up for a virtual tour via Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration
Ellen DeGeneres ‘broken hearted’ over major employee layoff amid toxicity scandal

Ellen DeGeneres ‘broken hearted’ over major employee layoff amid toxicity scandal
Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'

Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'
Prince Harry's deep bond with Jill Biden sends alarms ringing for US president Joe?

Prince Harry's deep bond with Jill Biden sends alarms ringing for US president Joe?
Victims urge Joe Biden to bring Prince Andrew to the stand in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Victims urge Joe Biden to bring Prince Andrew to the stand in Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Priyanka Chopra stuns fans in the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra stuns fans in the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes'
Queen Elizabeth to complete 70 years of reign in grand Platinum jubilee milestone

Queen Elizabeth to complete 70 years of reign in grand Platinum jubilee milestone

Khloe Kardashian dismisses Tristan Thompson romance buzz in iconic move

Khloe Kardashian dismisses Tristan Thompson romance buzz in iconic move

Latest

view all