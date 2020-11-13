Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning for baby no. 4?

Reality TV stars Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick joked about having baby number four as the season 19 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed the friendly exes poking fun with the family about having another child.

The duo already have two sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5½, as well as one daughter Penelope, 8.



It was during Scott's 37th birthday celebration when Kim Kardashian West, 40, chimed in asking what he meant when he sent a photo in a group chat.

"Is it like, the elephant in the room — that photo that you guys posted in our group chat?" Kim said.



"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number 4.' Was that a joke or is that serious? I want to know," she added.

"Are you really having a baby?" said Khloé Kardashian, 36.



Kourtney proceeded to carry along with the joke, as she pulled up her shirt and pushed out her stomach to replicate a growing baby bump.

"What do you guys think? Look!" Kourtney said.

"Stop, you just pushed that out," mom Kris Jenner said.