IBCC starts online verification, attestation of documents

IBCC will automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency. Photo: IBCC website 

ISLAMABAD: The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has announced that it has started online verification of equivalency and attestation of certificates. 

According to The News, Federal Minster for Education and Professional Education Shafqat Mehmood was informed of the IBCC's decision in a meeting with newly appointed Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.

The secretary told the minister that students can now deposit their fees to 1,400 bank branches instead of the 280.

The IBCC has also paired up with a courier company to collect and return the applications for equivalence and attestation of certificates. 

The minister was also told that the IBCC will automate all the processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery and to ensure the quality of equivalence certificates, QR Code will be printed on these certificates.

