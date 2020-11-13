Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears loses battle to remove father from conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who has controlled the singer's life for over 12 years, will continue to act as the legal conservatorship. 

The news comes to a shock for Spears and her fans as the Circus singer attempted to suspend her father's right to control her assets, finances and personal affairs. 

However, the judge said that future petitions for his suspension and even removal would be considered in the future. 

It is key to mention that Spears' relationship with her father has been very tumultuous and him continuing his control over her puts her singing career in question.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," the pop singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham told the judge according to TMZ

"She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Her father had temporarily taken a break from the role last year due to health issues and in turn the Toxic singer requested that his temporary replacement Jodi Montgomery, be made permanent.

The judge, however, did approve the singer's request of appointing Bessemer Trust, a corporate trust management company, to act as the co-conservator over her estate along with her father. 

The singer, 36, who wanted her father suspended said that he wished "to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney's objections". 

Spears' attorneys said his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her".


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split
Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief

Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief
Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted’

Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted’
‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning for baby no. 4?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning for baby no. 4?
Meghan Markle saved Prince Harry from being Prince William’s ‘perpetual backup’: report

Meghan Markle saved Prince Harry from being Prince William’s ‘perpetual backup’: report
No greater wealth than peace of mind: Saba Qamar

No greater wealth than peace of mind: Saba Qamar

Maya Ali looks dreamy in latest black and white snap

Maya Ali looks dreamy in latest black and white snap
BTS gears up for a virtual tour via Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration

BTS gears up for a virtual tour via Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration
Ellen DeGeneres ‘broken hearted’ over major employee layoff amid toxicity scandal

Ellen DeGeneres ‘broken hearted’ over major employee layoff amid toxicity scandal
Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'

Reese Witherspoon jumps in joy to resume shooting for 'The Morning Show'

Latest

view all