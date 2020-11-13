Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Demi Lovato’s public split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich has fans hooked and many are wondering how the Grammy award-winning singer is spending her free time now that she has embraced the single life once again.

At the beginning of quarantine I got really into meditation, actually. I started meditating more.” Lovato admitted on the Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"It was something I had kind of done in the past but not really made a lifestyle out of it. Now I've started meditating. I kind of came up with this new philosophy that I'm never bored. I never have to worry about being bored because I can always meditate no matter where I am or what I'm doing. That's helped me a lot."

Currently, "[I'm] just building better relationships with my friends and family and even my dogs, getting to walk them is something I didn't get to do when I was working so much."

The singer concluded her recap by admitting how "This quarantine has been a nice little experience for me to get to know myself better." 

