Friday Nov 13 2020
Meghan Markle left shaken by ‘scary’ Argentinian royal meeting: report

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Meghan Markle’s royal trip to Argentine turned out to be more than what she had bargained for since, at the time, her most "scariest moment" left her shaking like a leaf.

Royal biographer Sam Smith detailed the “scary” incident in his new book Meghan Misunderstood and even explained how an exciting day out took a turn for the worst, and ended up scaring the Duchess down to her core.

According to an excerpt, Mr. Smith wrote, “She was handed the birthday treat of travelling in the Secretary’s motorcade on its 20-mile journey from Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza to Casa Rosada, the executive mansion of President Duhalde in Plaza de Maya.”

However, “A motorcade was perhaps not the most ‘diplomatic’ gesture when the US was being held responsible by many for economic disaster that included debt default, devaluation of the peso and a 22 percent unemployment rate.”

At the time, “Many blamed Argentina’s worsening poverty levels on a free market system favoured by Washington.”

At the time of Meghan’s visit to Argentina, nearly 1.5 million citizens were living below the poverty line and thus, “This was not an occasion to practise your wave to the crowd.” 

To this day, with the political unrest of the hour in mind, “Meghan would later describe what happened as one of the ‘scariest moments of my life’.”

