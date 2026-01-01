Sterling K. Brown reveals WHY marriage takes constant effort

Sterling K. Brown opened up about the work it takes to keep a marriage strong.

The Paradise actor, who tied the knot with Ryan Michelle Bathe back in 2006, said that being honest about problems in the marriage is very important because real life is not always perfect.

The couple, who have two sons Andrew and Amare, talked about their relationship on their podcast We Don’t Always Agree.

Sterling shared that letting people see disagreements shows that marriage takes constant effort. However, fans often see shiny moments at red carpets or interviews, but the star said that real love takes dedication and honesty every day.

He also talked about his other podcast, That Was Us, where he and co-stars Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan rewatch the hit show This Is Us.

The Washington Black star went on saying that watching his character Randall’s struggles, like splitting from his wife Beth, was stressful but also fun to see as a fan.

The 49-year-old actor further added the show is special because it focuses on family, love and connection.

However, Sterling K. Brown hopes that by sharing his own experiences, people can see the value of honesty and effort in relationships, as he wants his viewers to understand that marriage is about work and lots of patience.