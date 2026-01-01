Courteney Cox revisits Ross and Monica's iconic 'Friends' dance for New Year

Courteney Cox played Monica Geller on the hit '90s sitcom

Friends gave fans plenty of unforgettable New Year’s moments, but for Courteney Cox, one episode still stands above the rest.

To ring in the new year, the actress revisited one of the sitcom’s most iconic scenes. On New Year’s Eve 2026, Cox, who played Monica Geller on the beloved ’90s series, shared a clip from The One with the Routine on Instagram.

The episode, which aired on December 16, 1999, featured Monica and her older brother Ross, played by David Schwimmer, attempting to dance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. After repeatedly failing to get the camera’s attention, the siblings fall back on a dance routine they created as kids. Confident it will be a hit, they perform it with full enthusiasm. Instead, the awkward moves land them in the show’s blooper reel.

“Happy New Years everyone!” Cox, 61, captioned the post.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise. “Dare i say: one of the most iconic scenes of the series?” one person wrote. Another agreed, calling it “Without fail one of the greatest scenes EVER.” One fan also noted their disappointment over Friends recently being removed from Netflix.

Meanwhile, Cox’s longtime friend and Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston marked the occasion in her own way. The Emmy-winning actress — who won hearts as Monica’s best friend Rachel Green — shared a video montage of her 2025 highlights on Instagram.

The recap featured familiar faces, including Cox herself, Aniston’s dogs, her new boyfriend Jim Curtis, and even fellow Friends alum Reese Witherspoon.