Sadie Sink on ‘Running Up That Hill' still sparking intense emotions

Sadie Sink, who starred as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, opened up about her emotional connection to the 80s hit song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).

The song was used in season four of the series as Max’s favourite track, which acted as an emotional anchor for her when Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) traps her in his mind liar.

The song returned in season five, playing on a loop during scenes with Max, who is still trapped in the mind lair and is in a coma, as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) reaches out to her with it.

Despite the song being played multiple times in the series, the actress admitted that she isn’t “tired” of hearing it.

In an interview with the SFX magazine, she said, “I'm still able to listen to it.”

"I mean, I don't voluntarily, I'm not listening to it in my free time, but I actually think it's such a hit and it's a really good song, so I'm not tired of it, but it definitely is one of those songs that, when I listen to it, it's very emotional now because it's so connected to the show,” Sink admitted.

Talking about her emotional attachment to the song, she continued, “It always brings up these big feelings."

"I remember being like, 'Are we really doing this again?' And we were on that set again, and I was in the same outfit I'd been in since I was 17 years old, and now I was 22, and I was just in the same clothes and in the red void.”

Sink went on to say that while the circumstances were different this time, coming back to the same song, “it was this moment of, 'Whoah, okay, we're really back here!'”

She added, “Especially after the song had become what it did, to go back to that set and do the running again, I was like, 'Huh, this feels weird.'"

Her character eventually escapes the mind lair and comes out of coma in season five volume two with help of the song and Lucas’ care.

Stranger Things fifth and final season is now streaming on Netflix.