Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian still looking for 'fairy tale ending' but with Tristan Thompson?

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Khloe Kardashian seems to be wrestling her feelings of her ex Tristan Thompson when it was revealed in the season 19 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he is still in love with her.

In the episode titled Love Lockdown, the NBA star came clean with his emotions in front of family and friends and said that he wasn’t “less of a man” to be “deeply in love” with the reality TV star. 

The episode aired when it was reported that Khole unfollowed her ex on Instagram after former friend Larsa Pippen's explosive interview addressed if he cheated on Khloe with her.

"I want my baby back. I want my queen back." Tristan said to their friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe on the other hand admitted to wanting a “fairy tale ending” herself but struggled with the idea of taking back the father of her two-year-old daughter True.

It seems that the star is still upset over Tristan's cheating when she was heavily pregnant with True and that too family friend Jordyn Woods.

"We've done this rodeo before, where your actions didn't go with your words," Khloe told Tristan. 

"And for almost a year, you've been a different person. It frustrates me,' because I'm like, ''Why now?'' The man I dreamed of currently, why couldn't you be like that when we were together? One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're gonna turn into the old Tristan again," she explained. 

"Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No. It would be great if I could have this fairy tale ending, but just because you have a family with someone doesn't mean you have to stay with someone if it's not the best fit."

More From Entertainment:

Eminem thinks he and Ellen DeGeneres are 'besties'

Eminem thinks he and Ellen DeGeneres are 'besties'

Amber Heard befittingly responds to 'campaign' against her 'Aquaman 2' role

Amber Heard befittingly responds to 'campaign' against her 'Aquaman 2' role
Hailey Bieber gives off mom vibes in latest snap

Hailey Bieber gives off mom vibes in latest snap

Meghan Markle left shaken by ‘scary’ Argentinian royal meeting: report

Meghan Markle left shaken by ‘scary’ Argentinian royal meeting: report
Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report

Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report
Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report
'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun

'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report
Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans mocked by SNP supporters

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans mocked by SNP supporters

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Latest

view all