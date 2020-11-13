Khloe Kardashian still looking for 'fairy tale ending' but with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian seems to be wrestling her feelings of her ex Tristan Thompson when it was revealed in the season 19 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he is still in love with her.

In the episode titled Love Lockdown, the NBA star came clean with his emotions in front of family and friends and said that he wasn’t “less of a man” to be “deeply in love” with the reality TV star.

The episode aired when it was reported that Khole unfollowed her ex on Instagram after former friend Larsa Pippen's explosive interview addressed if he cheated on Khloe with her.

"I want my baby back. I want my queen back." Tristan said to their friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe on the other hand admitted to wanting a “fairy tale ending” herself but struggled with the idea of taking back the father of her two-year-old daughter True.

It seems that the star is still upset over Tristan's cheating when she was heavily pregnant with True and that too family friend Jordyn Woods.

"We've done this rodeo before, where your actions didn't go with your words," Khloe told Tristan.

"And for almost a year, you've been a different person. It frustrates me,' because I'm like, ''Why now?'' The man I dreamed of currently, why couldn't you be like that when we were together? One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're gonna turn into the old Tristan again," she explained.

"Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No. It would be great if I could have this fairy tale ending, but just because you have a family with someone doesn't mean you have to stay with someone if it's not the best fit."