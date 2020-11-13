Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Megan Fox's 'embarrassing' family photo that sent fans into frenzy

Although Megan Fox last used her Twitter account seven years ago, her posts still continue to garner response on the microblogging site where she is followed by more than 1.2 million people.

The caption accompanying the childhood picture of the "Transformers" actress left her fans in split.

While fans thought she looked cute, the actress found it 'embarrassing' because she had no idea what her parents were thinking while choosing outfits for their photo.

"So while everyone else lived in the 80s my family was living in the Wild West??Do you have embarrassing family photos?," she wrote on Twitter.

