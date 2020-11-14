Can't connect right now! retry
Tristan Thompson tells Kris Jenner he's sorry for being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian twice

Khloe Kardashian has been determined not to take Tristan Thomspon back despite his constant attempts

Tristan Thompson came forth admitting to his mistakes about hurting Khloe Kardashian and being unfaithful to her.

The NBA player was seen having an intense conversation with Kris Jenner on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, wherein he admits to having cheated on Khloe twice!

"When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” Tristan tells Kris. “You viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad," he adds.

To this, Kris replies, “Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

Meanwhile, Khloe has been determined not to take Tristan back, despite his constant attempts at sparking a reunion.

In a confessional statement, Khloe says, "One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again,” she admits.

“Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit," the reality TV star concludes.

