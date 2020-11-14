Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep romance away from the limelight for more reasons than one

Taylor Swift keeps her relationship srictly under the wraps and prefers not to discuss about it in public.



Likewise, her beau Joe Alwyn also keeps part of their romance away from the limelight for more reasons than one.



While chatting with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone's new cover story, the songstress says Alwyn is aware how fame can affect their relationship adversely.

"I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," Swift told the 78-year-old artist.

"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow," she continues.

When asked if Alwyn understands the intricacies of dating a singing icon, Swift said, "He absolutely does."

"But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," the Grammy winner continued. "Whether that's deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture—the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it's really just trying to find bits of normalcy."