Saturday Nov 14 2020
Prince Charles steps into the fashion world with latest venture

Saturday Nov 14, 2020


Prince Charles launches clothing line to mark Leonardo Da Vinci’s 500th death anniversary

Prince Charles has stepped into the fashion world with venture of producing 'high-end ‘sustainable’ clothing line.

The 71-year-old royal's foundation, collaborated with Italian retail group Yoox Net-A-Porter to launch the line of 10 hip hop- sounding Modern Artisan pieces.

“The Modern Artisan project was born out of a mutual interest in sustainable fashion between HRH The Prince of Wales, president of The Prince’s Foundation, and Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of YNAP,” Charles's foundation said.

The collection is launched to mark Leonardo Da Vinci’s 500th death anniversary. The line is inspired by “the convergence of art and science” in the artist's work.

“Sustainability is at the very heart of the collection, reflecting the shared values of The Prince’s Foundation whose President, HRH The Prince of Wales, has championed action for a sustainable future for more than four decades,” the Prince’s foundation said.

It further promised, “The result is a sophisticated collection that marries formal lines and simple construction.” 

