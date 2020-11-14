Survey reveals PTI most popular party in KP

Men sitting in front of a portrait of Prime Minister Imran Khan in this file photo.

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI is still the most popular party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a latest country-wide survey conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR).

The IPOR survey revealed that no change is expected in provinces if mid-term elections are held on the demand of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Read more: 53% believe PTI targeting political opponents under the guise of eradicating corruption

Per details, the PTI is clearly ahead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 34% respondents willing to vote for the ruling party, 12% for PML-N, 8% for JUI-F, 3% each for ANP and Jamaat-e-Islami, 4% for PPP, and 2% for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Period: October 27-November 11, 2020, Eligibility:Age 18+. Response Rate: Approximately 29%. Margin of Error: ±2.19% at 95% condencelevel at national-level results. Sample size = 2003. — IPOR

According to the survey participated by over 2,000 respondents, in Punjab, 39% respondents said they would vote for the PML-N, 26% would vote for PTI, PPP would get 5%, TLP 2%, and PML-Q would get 1% votes.

The survey showed that no party will be in a position to form government in Punjab without the help of coalition partners in case mid-term elections are held there.

Read more: Won't let corrupt Opposition leaders off the hook till looted money is returned, says PM

The survey also showed that the PPP is leading in Sindh where 22% respondents willing to vote for the ruling party in the province, followed by the PTI with 13% votes, PML-N with 9% votes, JI and JUI-F with 3% votes each, TLP with 2% votes and MQM-P with 1% votes.