PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi take on Lahore Qalandars in first eliminator today

Whoever win's today's eliminator will take on the losers of the qualifier in the second eliminator to be held on Sunday (tomorrow). Photo: File

KARACHI: After an eight-month break, HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition is set to resume today (Saturday) with former champions Peshawar Zalmi locking horns with Lahore Qalandars in the first eliminator at the National Stadium Karachi.

This first eliminator between the third-placed Lahore Qalandars and fourth-placed team Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 8pm PST after the end of the first qualifier.

Aleem Dar and Shozab Raza will supervise match.

The PSL was halted on March 17 because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. All the four teams have been living in a bio-secure bubble in Karachi.

Whoever win's today's eliminator will take on the losers of the qualifier, that will be played between Multan and Karachi, in the second eliminator to be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

Overseas players have joined their respective teams who held a few practice sessions besides playing some practice games.



Read more: Strict security arrangements for playoffs in Karachi

Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz is hopeful that his side would deliver at the crunch stage.

“All our players have been in action. Every effort will be made to pull off the desired results,” Wahab said.



Zalmi will be without their head coach and former skipper Daren Sammy who could not arrive due to logistics issues.

Read more: Here's how players are keeping themselves busy in the bio-secure bubble

Qalandars, who have been the unluckiest side in the event’s history despite having fine resources, have a great chance to conquer their rivals to claim the coveted crown this time.

“We have performed so well this season and will carry the form of the last phase into the playoffs,” Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar said.

Two matches have been held between Zalmi and Qalandars in this edition. Both won one match each.

PSL 2020 records

Babar Azam of Karachi Kings leads the batting chart as he has scored 345 runs in ten matches. He is followed by Qalandars’ Chris Lynn (284), Ben Dunk (266) and Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United, 266).

Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators leads the bowling chart with 15 wickets. He is followed by Shaheen Afridi (13, Qalandars), Wahab Riaz (11, Zalmi) and Sohail Tanvir (Sultans), Imran Tahir (Sultans) and Mohammad Amir (Kings), who have taken ten each.

The winners of the event will get $500,000 with the runners-up to go away with $200,000 dollars.

As much as $80,000 will be distributed among the player of the event, the best batsman, the best bowler and the spirit of cricket award winner.

The playoffs will be held without spectators at the stadium as per Covid-19 protocols.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese (South Africa), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel (England), Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Dilbar Hussain



Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali, Hardus Viljoen (South Africa), Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Yasir Shah

