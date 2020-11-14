Brad Pitt wins legal battle against woman conned by his imposter online

American actor Brad Pitt won the court war against a woman who sued him for $100million after getting scammed online.



Kelli Christina, a businesswoman, became target of an online scam by a con artist who pretended to be the Fight Club actor and even convinced her that he was willing to marry her.

Upon her realization that she being scammed, Christina slapped the real actor with a lawsuit with the argument that action should have been taken by the Oscar winner to protect his fans from those posing as him on the internet.

However, her lawsuit was dismissed this week on Thursday by a judge.

The resident of Texas had claimed in court papers that the imposter had contacted her back in 2018 and had requested to arrange for a fundraiser for the actor’s Make It Right Foundation for the purpose of building new homes for those displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

She claimed that the imposter had asked her to pay him $40,000 for attending events but ended up fleeting last minute with her money.

Furthermore, Page Six claims that the court docs also add that Christina and the scammer had developed a close connection and the two even had “discussions of marriage.”