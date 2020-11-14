Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt wins legal battle against woman conned by his imposter online

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

American actor Brad Pitt won the court war against a woman who sued him for $100million after getting scammed online.

Kelli Christina, a businesswoman, became target of an online scam by a con artist who pretended to be the Fight Club actor and even convinced her that he was willing to marry her.

Upon her realization that she being scammed, Christina slapped the real actor with a lawsuit with the argument that action should have been taken by the Oscar winner to protect his fans from those posing as him on the internet.

However, her lawsuit was dismissed this week on Thursday by a judge.

The resident of Texas had claimed in court papers that the imposter had contacted her back in 2018 and had requested to arrange for a fundraiser for the actor’s Make It Right Foundation for the purpose of building new homes for those displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

She claimed that the imposter had asked her to pay him $40,000 for attending events but ended up fleeting last minute with her money.

Furthermore, Page Six claims that the court docs also add that Christina and the scammer had developed a close connection and the two even had “discussions of marriage.”

More From Entertainment:

Hamza Ali Abbasi considers ‘nonsense’ item numbers to be the ‘lowest form of art’

Hamza Ali Abbasi considers ‘nonsense’ item numbers to be the ‘lowest form of art’
Queen Elizabeth struggled through pain of childbirth while Philip played squash on streets

Queen Elizabeth struggled through pain of childbirth while Philip played squash on streets
'The Crown's Emma Corrin says meeting a royal would be as awkward as 'running into an ex'

'The Crown's Emma Corrin says meeting a royal would be as awkward as 'running into an ex'
Princess Diana would have gone to any length to bring William and Harry together

Princess Diana would have gone to any length to bring William and Harry together
Prince Charles steps into the fashion world with latest venture

Prince Charles steps into the fashion world with latest venture

Pharrell Williams gives fans lesson on empathy and the value of kindness

Pharrell Williams gives fans lesson on empathy and the value of kindness
Jennifer Aniston confesses she loved Vince Vaughn after Brad Pitt left her heartbroken

Jennifer Aniston confesses she loved Vince Vaughn after Brad Pitt left her heartbroken
Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift gives rare insight into relationship with Joe Alwyn
Tristan Thompson tells Kris Jenner he's sorry for being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian twice

Tristan Thompson tells Kris Jenner he's sorry for being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian twice
Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have secret long-term goals?

Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have secret long-term goals?
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks radiant in new photos

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks radiant in new photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire new team as they prepare to unveil Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire new team as they prepare to unveil Archewell

Latest

view all