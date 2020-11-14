Bollywood stars shower fans with 2020 Diwali wishes amid celebrations

Major Bollywood stars have pulled out all the stops to celebrate Diwali in style this year, all with Covid-19 approved safety measures in place.

From Kangana Ranaut to, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and even jacqueline Fernandez, all have marked the occasion with a personal flair that is special to each of them, all while reminding fans of the current world crisis.

For e.g. while Kangana chose to put up a snap of herself in traditional attire, Saif Ali Khan’s household chose to share a video of themselves cuddling up next to a fire. Whereas Salman on the other hand went all out and shared a BTS photo from what appears to be a past photoshoot.

Check it out below: