Bollywood
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Bollywood stars shower fans with 2020 Diwali wishes amid celebrations

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Major Bollywood stars have pulled out all the stops to celebrate Diwali in style this year, all with Covid-19 approved safety measures in place.

From Kangana Ranaut to, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and even jacqueline Fernandez, all have marked the occasion with a  personal flair that is special to each of them, all while reminding fans of the current world crisis.

For e.g. while Kangana chose to put up a snap of herself in traditional attire, Saif Ali Khan’s household chose to share a video of themselves cuddling up next to a fire. Whereas Salman on the other hand went all out and shared a BTS photo from what appears to be a past photoshoot.

Check it out below:


