Saturday Nov 14 2020
Demi Lovato reflects on her ‘roller-coaster’ 2020 after split with Max Ehrich

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato quite a turbulent year full of some major ups and downs and significant changes. 

During an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Skyscraper crooner looked back on her 2020 and dished details about her tumultuous past year as it draws closer to an end.

“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster. I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback,” she said.

While plans for an album were put on ice after the coronavirus pandemic, she did drop two songs; one after her split with Max Ehrich and another which was a politically-charged anthem released in the wake of US election.

“When I write my songs, when I go to the studio and record them, it’s a very cathartic and therapeutic experience for me. Anytime I go thorough something, especially when I don’t say things publicly or comment on certain situations, I just let my music comment on it,” she said.

“I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself. It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways,” she added. 

