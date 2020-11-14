Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Prince Philip was raised with a strictly pragmatic upbringing and as a result, wanted his first born heir to follow suite, however, Prince Charles was never as “hearty” or “tough.”

While the prince loved his first born dearly, he had no patience with his “soul-searching” romantic attitude and wanted him to “toughen up” so tha the could handle life's troubles.

Royal author Penny Junor touched on Prince Philip’s personality in his book Diana: Story of a Princess and explained how, “Prince Philip is bluff, outspoken, hearty, tough, and something of a bully.”

“He has no patience with his eldest son’s soul-searching. Sensitivity is not one of the qualities he expects in a man, and although he undoubtedly has great affection for Prince Charles, he has spent a lifetime criticizing him and quietly undermining his self-esteem.”

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Prince Charles’s ‘softness’ was no secret in the royal fold. Even the prince’s cousin Countess Mountbatten told Daily Mail, “A resilient character such as Philip, toughened by the slings and arrows of life, who sees being tough as a necessity for survival, want[ed] to toughen up his son.”

In doing so he enrolled the young prince in his alma mater school, Gordonstoun but Prince Charles found it to be a “prison sentence” crafted to become his “absolute hell.”

