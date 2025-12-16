Ed Sheeran, Harry Potter star Tom Felton share surprise Karaoke moment

Ed Sheeran delivered an impromptu rendition of one of his popular tracks while hanging out with Tom Felton.

Over the weekend, the two celebrities stopped by at Asia Roma karaoke bar in New York City where the Grammy Award winner treated the crowd to a live performance of Perfect, the chart-topping 2017 hit.

A fan made video recorded as the Shape of You vocalist was singing by the counter, the Harry Potter star, meanwhile, was capturing the moment before being greeted by fellow patrons.

For the surprise karaoke outing, the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter was rocking his own Play album merchandise and a New York Yankees hat.