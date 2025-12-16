Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans previously claimed that he's happily retired from being 'Captain America'

Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Avengers movie had been in question for months among fans.

Months ago, when the Russo brothers made the big chair announcement in which they disclosed the star cast of Avengers: Doomsday, it did not have Evans’ name in it.

Meanwhile, the Gifted actor also made a statement previously claiming that he’s happily retired from playing Captain America after Endgame.

But the fresh reports have claimed that 44-year-old is coming back in the 2026 movie.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the first teaser trailer has been playing in cinemas with the Avatar: Fire and Ash movie and the small snippet has officially confirmed the return of Chris as Captain America.

The teaser continues from the last scene of Avengers: Endgame showing Steve living in the past with Peggy Carter and their baby.

Towards the end of the clip a text is being shown that reads, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

This means the big three are back together and the new Marvel movie will reunite Evans with Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

It will also feature Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alan Cumming and many more.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026.