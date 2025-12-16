Rob Reiner, Michele got into loud argument with son Nick day before murder

Nick Reiner arrested on charges of murder of Rob Reiner, Michele Singer

Rob Reiner and his wife's brutal death sent shockwaves through Hollywood with disturbing details about the tragic incident emerging.

Reportedly, When Harry Met Sally director and his wife engaged in a loud and heated argument with their son, Nick Reiner, just a day before their deaths.

The confrontation took place at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

TMZ reported that the couple left the party after the alleged fight.

Other sources shared that Nick behaved erratically and 'creepily at the party.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider shared with the outlet.

A source claimed that the 32-year-old wasn't dressed for the party. He wore a hoodie to a formal party.

Stand By Me filmmaker and actress wife were found fatally stabbed in their Brentwood home.

Hours following the death, Nick was arrested on charges of murder, and is being kept at Parker Central Jail in Downton Los Angeles with no bail.

The 32-year-old has long battled with drug addiction.

Friends and neighbours have described him as volatile and with a history of destructive outbursts and violence.

Reports suggest he resented his father's success and often felt overshadowed by Rob's prolific career.

One longtime neighbour shared, "This is not the first time their son has been violent… I just never thought it would ever get to this point."