Noah Schnapp calls being Millie Bobby Brown’s baby’s godfather an 'honour'

Noah Schnapp is sharing what it truly means to him to be the godfather to Millie Bobby Brown’s baby girl.

The Stranger Things star, 21, appeared on The View recently, where he discussed the final season of the hit Netflix series, his character’s journey, and his close friendship with Brown, also 21.

During the conversation, Schnapp opened up about becoming godfather to his longtime friend’s daughter, whom Brown shares with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

“Oh, it’s like, such an honour. It’s crazy because we’ve grown up together and we’d talk. When we were little kids, she was like, ‘When I have a kid, you’re definitely going to be the godfather to my kid,’” Schnapp recalled. “Then we grew up, she had a kid, and like, now I am.”

Brown announced the arrival of her baby girl, whom she and Bongiovi, 23, welcomed through adoption, in an Instagram post on August 21.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote. “And then there were 3.”

At the Stranger Things season finale premiere, Brown confirmed Schnapp’s role while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sadie is very, very maternal but Noah's her godfather,” she said, adding that their friends turn into “the most gooey, soft versions of themselves” around the baby.

Schnapp shared his pride as well, saying, “Aw, it’s honestly the greatest joy… I’m just so proud of her.”

Though Brown keeps her daughter mostly out of the spotlight, fans recently caught a sweet moment when the baby made a surprise appearance during a BuzzFeed interview. “That's my child,” Brown said with a smile. “That's my kitten.”