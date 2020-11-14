Deputy Speaker KP Assembly tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan. — Photo courtesy @MahmoodJanPTI

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Jan made the announcement on Saturday on Twitter, adding that his wife and son have also contracted the contagious disease.



"Me, my wife and my son are covid positive. Please pray for us," he wrote.



The news came as 2,165 cases were reported in Pakistan over the last 24 hours, with 17 people dying from the virus.

The total cases in Pakistan as of Saturday were 354,461, with total deaths at 7,109.

There are currently 24,938 active cases in the country, of which 1,316 are said by the national dashboard to be critical — with 97 on ventilators.

In KP, the total number of cases so far stands at 41,723, and 1,724 are currently active. The province's total deaths number 1,305.

Other KP officials to have contracted COVID-19

In late September, KP's Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Jhagra went into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The KP health minister, in a tweet, said that he was otherwise "fine and healthy" but had "a slight cough".

Earlier, in May, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz tested positive for coronavirus.

Moreover, in April, the assistant to KP chief minister for local government Kamran Bangash also tested positive for coronavirus.



