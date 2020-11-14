Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana once admitted she'd 'go back to Charles in a heartbeat': report

A report has been circulating which claims that, a month before her death, Princess Diana admitted that she would “go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her.”

This claim has been brought forward by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and former editor of The New Yorker, Tina Brown.

The women spoke to the Daily Telegraph about this candid admission and explained how they were both having lunch with the princess at the Four Seasons when she made the admission.

Ms. Anna and Ms. Brown explained to the leading daily, “At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms they’d been for a very long time. Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange.”

“They even had some laughs together. It was definitely calming down, the boys were older. They talked about their philanthropies. And she had accepted Camilla.”

Near the end of her life, “One thing she had finally done was really understand that Camilla was the love of his life, and there was just nothing she could do about it. But she said to me at that lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her.”

