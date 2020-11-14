PSL 2020: Sania Mirza supports Shoaib Malik from the stands in Karachi

Sana Mirza wears a face mask as she attends the PSL 2020 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Photo: Twitter

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza came out to support her husband at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, as the Peshawar Zalmi clashed with the Lahore Qalandars in the 32nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Pictures of Sania Mirza donning a black face mask and watching the game from the stands went viral on social media, with Pakistani cricket enthusiasts welcoming the Indian tennis star to Karachi.

The Zalmi franchise was quick to point out that Sania Mirza had arrived to back "The Yellow Storm" since her husband played for the team.

One Pakistani on Twitter was so overjoyed to see Sania Mirza that he referred to her as "our favourite bhabhi".

Winning the toss, the Lahore Qalandars decided to bowl first against Zalmi.

The tournament resumed to much fanfare in Karachi after the coronavirus pandemic suspended it temporarily, earlier this year.