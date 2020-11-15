Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

While many have argued that Princess Diana would have stood by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had she been alive today, her friend has stepped forth to claim otherwise.

Tina Brown, an old pal of the late Princess of Wales, claimed that she had been an ardent monarchist despite her own grievances with the royal household.

As per Express, Brown said Diana "wanted to do her duty, she wanted the Queen to be proud of her. And I think Diana would have thought the Commonwealth [role] was a pretty good gig for Harry.”

"She would have been very helpful in making Harry understand what he could have made of his life in England. Everyone says Diana would have been so thrilled with Meghan but I think she would have been very competitive,” she said.

She believes that Diana would have also joined her eldest son Prince William into convincing Harry to go slow with Meghan Markle.

"Diana knew what she was coming into. A lot of people tried to warn Harry but he didn't want to hear,” she said.

"It's made William pretty tough and he grew multiple shells to deal with it, but I think Harry just has never got over it,” added Brown.

More From Entertainment:

Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show
JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show
Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit
Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively
Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after brutal Remembrance Day snub

Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after brutal Remembrance Day snub
Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life

Latest

view all