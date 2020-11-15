Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While many have argued that Princess Diana would have stood by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had she been alive today, her friend has stepped forth to claim otherwise.

Tina Brown, an old pal of the late Princess of Wales, claimed that she had been an ardent monarchist despite her own grievances with the royal household.

As per Express, Brown said Diana "wanted to do her duty, she wanted the Queen to be proud of her. And I think Diana would have thought the Commonwealth [role] was a pretty good gig for Harry.”

"She would have been very helpful in making Harry understand what he could have made of his life in England. Everyone says Diana would have been so thrilled with Meghan but I think she would have been very competitive,” she said.

She believes that Diana would have also joined her eldest son Prince William into convincing Harry to go slow with Meghan Markle.

"Diana knew what she was coming into. A lot of people tried to warn Harry but he didn't want to hear,” she said.

"It's made William pretty tough and he grew multiple shells to deal with it, but I think Harry just has never got over it,” added Brown.