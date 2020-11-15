Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan marks four-month wedding anniversary with gorgeous snaps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

It seems that Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is still not over her gorgeous wedding as she took to Instagram to relive some of the beautiful moments from her big day.

In a series of multiple photos, the Saabat actress could be seen sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself along with her husband Falak Shabbir to mark their four-month anniversary. 

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July. 

Even fans were taken away by the breath-taking shots as comments flooded with well wishes and compliments.  

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

BTS, Katy Perry join Disney's holiday singalong

BTS, Katy Perry join Disney's holiday singalong
Sheheryar Munawer, Syra Yousuf sizzle in latest photoshoot

Sheheryar Munawer, Syra Yousuf sizzle in latest photoshoot

The ‘Harry Potter’ cast reunites for a ‘#19YearsLater stream’

The ‘Harry Potter’ cast reunites for a ‘#19YearsLater stream’
Princess Diana 'loved Harry, William' and would've been 'jealous' of Kate and Meghan

Princess Diana 'loved Harry, William' and would've been 'jealous' of Kate and Meghan
Taylor Swift opens up about her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym

Taylor Swift opens up about her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym
Drake is the latest celebrity to become target of a death hoax

Drake is the latest celebrity to become target of a death hoax
Emma Corrin gets candid about playing the 'daunting' role of Princess Diana

Emma Corrin gets candid about playing the 'daunting' role of Princess Diana
Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Keanu Reeves and ‘Matrix 4’ under fire for throwing a party under the guise of filming

Keanu Reeves and ‘Matrix 4’ under fire for throwing a party under the guise of filming

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Latest

view all