Bethenny Frankel opens up about recent health scare

January 06, 2026

Bethenny Frankel revealed how her recent getaway to St. Barths turned into an unexpected ordeal.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum disclosed she left St. Barths three days early and returned home with a bacterial infection.

The 55-year-old took to TikTok January 5 to share the news and post a close-up of the rash on her face.

“POV: You left St. Barths 3 days early and brought home a bacterial infection,” she captioned the clip, jokingly adding, “Allergic to St. Barths.”

Frankel had travelled to the island with her 15-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, and joined a star-studded crowd ringing in 2026.

Photos from the trip showed her partying with actor Glen Powell, influencer Alix Earle, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez.

She described the atmosphere via Instagram as 'the Hunger Games of holiday socialization' noting the sheer number of celebrities flocking to the island.

Yet she emphasized that the most meaningful part of the trip was spending time with Hoppy and close friends.

"I still found moments that really mattered," Bethenny noted in the January 4 post.

"I spent special time with friends and my love, Bryn, and rang in the new year in a way that felt genuinely meaningful, surrounded by good people."

