Ellie Goulding reveals different dating approach after 'toxic' relations

Ellie Goulding has opened up about her love life, revealing that she has dated women in between what she described as “toxic, fleeting and passionate” relationships with men.

The 39-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear, shared the candid comments while appearing on Love Thy Nader, the reality show hosted by model Brooks Nader.

In scenes filmed last summer, Brooks joked about dating women, saying, “Maybe I'll go the other way.” Ellie replied, “That's what I do. It works every time.”

The Love me Like You Do crooner, who shares a four-year-old son, Alfred, with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, went on to reflect honestly on romance and heartbreak.

“I think the most exciting love comes for a reason, and it's toxic and fleeting and passionate and it's amazing and you're just like, no one else has ever experienced love like this,” she said.

The singer added, “It's all great song material, to be honest. Annoyingly, I do it for the plot so that I can write a song about it.”

Encouraging independence, Ellie continued, “We should just appreciate it as the moment that it is… It's all about being the amazing woman that you are and then guys are just an accessory every now and again.”

The episode aired recently but was filmed shortly before Ellie was linked to actor Beau Minniear last July. She later confirmed her pregnancy in December when she appeared at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

Ellie is also preparing to release her sixth studio album in the coming months.