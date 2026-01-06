Kristen Stewart plans to remake 'Twilight' series as 'director'

Kristen Stewart hopes to have 'big budget' for future 'Twilight' project

Kristen Stewart has expressed her interest in remaking her globally acclaimed Twilight series.

The 35-year-old rose to fame after featuring in the popular vampire franchise as Bella Swan from 2008 to 2012 alongside Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen.

Now that she has stepped into the world of direction with her first film The Chronology of Water (2025), she opened that she would like to step behind the camera this time to remake the Twilight series.

Kristen explained that it’s not that she did not like what directors Catherine Hardwicke and Chris Weitz did with the franchise as she is very well aware how hard they worked on the project.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies.”

"They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up.”

Stewart wishes to revamp the series with a "huge budget".

While expressing her dedication with the project, the Love Lies Bleeding star added, "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support.”

She concluded by saying that she has no idea yet how to do it, but she would surely want to readapt the project. “I’m doing it! I’m committed!”