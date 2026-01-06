2026 Critics Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried reacts to Timothée Chalamet speech

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards delivered plenty of memorable moments, but one of the night’s most talked-about came during the acceptance speech by Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet, who won Best Actor for his role in Wonka, used his acceptance speech to thank Kylie Jenner confirming their high-profile romance on stage.

The 40-year-old admitted while the audience buzzed at the mention, was briefly confused.

The Housemaid star misinterpreted the Marty Supreme star's words when he said, "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"OH not like a foundation/charity," Sydney Sweeney's recent costar wrote under Evan Ross Katz's January 4 Instagram post. "I was curious about that."

Seyfried was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee.

For the unversed, the 31st Critics Choice Awards 2026 was held January 4 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Chelsea Handler hosted the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The night’s biggest triumph was One Battle After Another which won Best Picture and Best Director while Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) took home the top acting honors.