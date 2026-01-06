Ben Affleck reveals how competitive Matt Damon can be at times

Ben Affleck shares funny story about him and Matt Damon's chidlhood

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends for decades as the two began their childhood together in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Their friendship began with mutual passion for acting which led them to star in their breakthrough film, Good Will Hunting.

The popular Hollywood besties also launched a joint production company by the name "Artists Equity".

Matt and Ben are all set to share screen after a long time in upcoming action-packed Netflix film, The Rip.

The Accountant star recently appeared for the promotion of the new film at Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about the viral fight sequence between him and Damon.

Ben, while talking about the scene revealed, that the shot took him back to the time when they were teenagers and he started getting taller than the 55-year-old.

According to him, Matt can get competitive at times as he did not like that at all.

The 53-year-old stated, “When we were teenagers and I started getting taller than him, which he didn’t like, and all of a sudden he’d be like at his worst, he would say like I mean, if I had you height, forget it, I’d be like you know, I’d win the dunk contest.”

Affleck said that he used to get so surprised by Jason Bourne actor’s statement and it makes him wonder, “If you had my three extra inches you’d be in the NBA”, he said while adding, “that’s how he is.”

The Rip featuring the two A-listers is all set to release on January 16.