Bruno Mars sets internet ablaze with four word post

Bruno Mars set the internet on fire with just a four-word social media update.

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter announced he is finally done with the new album after nearly a decade.

On Monday, January 5, the APT. hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to casually share the news fans have been eager to hear.

"My album is done," he wrote, instantly sparking a wave of reactions from fans worldwide.

The post marked his first confirmation of a new solo project since 24K Magic, his Grammy-winning 2016 LP that spawned hits like That’s What I Like and 24K Magic and swept six trophies at the 2018 Grammys.