 
Geo News

Jimmy Kimmel reflects on tough year after show renewal

Jimmy Kimmel talks perseverance at Critics Choice Awards

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 06, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel reflects on tough year after show renewal
Jimmy Kimmel reflects on tough year after show renewal 

Jimmy Kimmel is reflecting on perseverance after a challenging year in his career.

Nearly a month after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was renewed for another year, the longtime host shared what he learned most in 2025 while attending the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4.

“I learned a lot of lessons,” Kimmel told E! News. “I guess, ‘Stick to your guns.’ That’s the biggest lesson I learned last year.”

When Carp joked that he’d developed both figurative and literal muscles, the comedian replied, “Well, I didn’t say that, but I do have guns.”

Kimmel, 58, won Best Talk Show at the ceremony, capping off a turbulent period. Last fall, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly suspended following backlash to comments made during a monologue.

The show returned to air less than a week later and was later renewed.

Two months after that controversy, Kimmel faced a personal loss when his childhood best friend and longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III died at age 59. Kimmel honoured him on Instagram, writing that they had “been inseparable since I was 9 years old.”

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” he wrote. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement.”

As 2026 begins, Kimmel says he’s keeping expectations simple. Recalling a family conversation started by his wife, Molly McNearney, he said, “I don’t have any intentions this year. I just kinda keep going, that’s it.”

More From Entertainment

Ben Affleck reveals how competitive Matt Damon can be at times video
Ben Affleck reveals how competitive Matt Damon can be at times
Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi Oscar wins on cards as nominations near
Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi Oscar wins on cards as nominations near
Bethenny Frankel opens up about recent health scare
Bethenny Frankel opens up about recent health scare
Ellie Goulding reveals different dating approach after 'toxic' relations
Ellie Goulding reveals different dating approach after 'toxic' relations
Kristen Stewart plans to remake 'Twilight' series as 'director'
Kristen Stewart plans to remake 'Twilight' series as 'director'
Jessie Buckley shares how ‘Hamnet' helped embrace motherhood in real-life
Jessie Buckley shares how ‘Hamnet' helped embrace motherhood in real-life