Royals 'not happy' with depiction in The Crown's fourth season

Netflix’s hit show The Crown has rubbed the insiders of Buckingham Palace the wrong way due to the incorrect representation of certain events in its fourth season.

The season details the events between 1979 and 1990, which includes the tumultuous relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

However, associates of the Prince have called the show a "trolling on a Hollywood budget" where "fiction is presented as fact".

“The new series paints the Prince and Duchess in a very unflattering light but at least at the start of reality shows like The Only Way Is Essex they admit that some scenes have been invented for entertainment," an insider said to The Mail.



“There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories – it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget."

The insider stated that viewers should not believe the depiction of Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowels amid his marriage with Diana.

The extent of the disappointment even reached Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

"The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened. The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it.

“He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money," they said.