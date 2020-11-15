PM Imran Khan's commerce adviser to lead delegation to Afghanistan for trade talks

The Pakistani delegation would also hold talks to promote and cooperate investment and commerce, as well as discussion on bilateral preferential trade agreements, with Afghanistan. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's commerce adviser on Sunday said he would lead Pakistan's delegation to Afghanistan tomorrow (Monday) for talks on trade and investment between the two countries.



The delegation under Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Investment, would also include Secretary Commerce, a member of Pakistan Customs, and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce.



The Pakistani officials' goal is "to start discussions on a new era of trade and investment cooperation so that the two economies may integrate more and further enhance our exports to Afghanistan and beyond", Dawood said on Twitter.



"Discussions will include bilateral trade, transit trade, discussion on a PTA and moving our trade to a more formal and documented arrangement," he added.

In addition, talks on formalising the informal cross-border trade (ICBT) are also on the cards.

Dawood is also set to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, reports indicate.