Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan's commerce adviser to lead delegation to Afghanistan for trade talks

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

The Pakistani delegation would also hold talks to promote and cooperate investment and commerce, as well as discussion on bilateral preferential trade agreements, with Afghanistan. Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's commerce adviser on Sunday said he would lead Pakistan's delegation to Afghanistan tomorrow (Monday) for talks on trade and investment between the two countries.

The delegation under Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Investment, would also include Secretary Commerce, a member of Pakistan Customs, and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce.

The Pakistani officials' goal is "to start discussions on a new era of trade and investment cooperation so that the two economies may integrate more and further enhance our exports to Afghanistan and beyond", Dawood said on Twitter.

"Discussions will include bilateral trade, transit trade, discussion on a PTA and moving our trade to a more formal and documented arrangement," he added.

In addition, talks on formalising the informal cross-border trade (ICBT) are also on the cards.

Dawood is also set to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, reports indicate.

More From Pakistan:

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Polling time ends, counting of votes start

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Polling time ends, counting of votes start
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1
WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020

WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020
Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges

Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges
Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote
Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state

Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state
India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister

Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister
Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs

Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs
PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents

PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents
Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'

Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'
State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC

State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC

Latest

view all