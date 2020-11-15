Can't connect right now! retry
The Queen may be quarantined 'behind closed doors' over looming health fears: report

In light of her age, Queen Elizabeth might even be forced to remain “behind closed doors” long after the pandemic wears down, all due to looming health concerns for the star.

This claim has been brought forward by royal correspondent Christina Garibaldi during her interview with Royally Us's host Molly Mulshine.

In her interview, Ms. Garibaldi explained how the Queen is planning out the future for both her heirs, keeping in mind her increased age.

"The Queen is making sure that Charles and William are much more hands-on. We have seen William do an event with the Queen recently. They have Zoom calls regularly to go over things."

"The Queen is very communicative, and communicates openly about what the future could hold. We don't know what is going to go on with COVID."

She concluded by saying, We don't know if she is going to be forced to be behind closed doors for a number of years. We don't know what will happen. She is 94. But she is not slowing down anytime soon."

