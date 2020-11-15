Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad

Sindh Police officers reached the village of Dorr where an underage marriage was about to take place and took the 'husband' and 'wife' into custody. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

JACOBABAD: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Sindh Police on Sunday foiled an attempt to "marry off" a 12-year-old boy to a 10-year-old girl here in the city's Dorr village.



According to a statement from the Sindh Police, officers reached the village of Dorr where an underage "marriage" was about to take place. They consequently took into custody the 12-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl.

Sindh Police added that the nikkahkhwan, or the marriage officiator, managed to flee during the operation.