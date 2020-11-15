Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Sindh Police officers reached the village of Dorr where an underage marriage was about to take place and took the 'husband' and 'wife' into custody. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

JACOBABAD: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Sindh Police on Sunday foiled an attempt to "marry off" a 12-year-old boy to a 10-year-old girl here in the city's Dorr village.

According to a statement from the Sindh Police, officers reached the village of Dorr where an underage "marriage" was about to take place. They consequently took into custody the 12-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl.

Sindh Police added that the nikkahkhwan, or the marriage officiator, managed to flee during the operation.

