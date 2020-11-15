Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 15 2020
UK newspaper discusses Queen Elizabeth's funeral in new article

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Queen Elizabeth is 94-year-old and anybody interested in the affairs of the British monarchy remains curious about what will happen after her death.

UK's Daily Express has published a new article on the plans laid out for the death of Queen Elizabeth's.

The plan will be activated around the world when the sad day arrives.

According to the publication, the royal family does not comment on the plan but over the years more and more details of plans have emerged.

It said the government, civil servants and royal aides meet around three times per year to update plans.

The report said her death is set to lead to a 12-day period of national mourning across the UK.

"Every eventuality, including what to do in any possible location where the Queen passes away, has been meticulously thought out.

However, in every scenario, it is understood the Queen will be brought back to the throne room in Buckingham Palace," read the article published on Daily Express website Express.co.uk.

"Her Majesty’s coffin is expected lie in state in Westminster Hall for a number of days to allow the public to pay their respects," it said.

'London Bridge is down'' is the code to signal Queen Elizabeth II's death. As a result, the Royal Family's website will be turned black and news reporters will also wear black on camera.

Her son will become King Charles III following the death of the monarch.

According to a report in Guardian, the last time a British monarch died, 65 years ago, the demise of George VI was conveyed in a code word, “Hyde Park Corner”, to Buckingham Palace, to prevent switchboard operators from finding out.

"For Elizabeth II, the plan for what happens next is known as “London Bridge.” The prime minister will be informed and civil servants will say “London Bridge is down” on secure lines.

The report said from the Foreign Office’s Global Response Centre the news will go out to the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is also the head of state and the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth for whom she has served as a symbolic figurehead.

