Monday Nov 16 2020
Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Elsa Pataky looked gorgeous as she joined her husband Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the birthday of her mother-in-law.

The "Thor" actor took to social media to pay tribute to his mother who turned 60th on Sunday.

The  "Avengers" star posted multiple pictures with his mom on Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth."

Hemsworth spent Sunday playing golf with his brother, Liam and his twin sons at a Bryon Bay golf range.

After sharing some clips from their game, the "Extraction" star shared a snap with his wife Elsa Pataky.

"The Fast and The Furious" star looked stunning while holding her drink, with her one hand resting on Hemsworth's shoulder.



