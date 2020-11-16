Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky looked gorgeous as she joined her husband Chris Hemsworth to celebrate the birthday of her mother-in-law.

The "Thor" actor took to social media to pay tribute to his mother who turned 60th on Sunday.

The "Avengers" star posted multiple pictures with his mom on Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy 60th to the greatest mum on earth."

Hemsworth spent Sunday playing golf with his brother, Liam and his twin sons at a Bryon Bay golf range.

After sharing some clips from their game, the "Extraction" star shared a snap with his wife Elsa Pataky.

"The Fast and The Furious" star looked stunning while holding her drink, with her one hand resting on Hemsworth's shoulder.







