'Mission Impossible' star passes away at 91 in California

May Britt, iconic star who was remembered for both her Hollywood films and her groundbreaking personal life, died at the age of 91.

The late star's son confirmed her death on Thursday, revealing she passed away from natural causes on December 11 at a medical center in California.

Born in Sweden, Britt rose to fame in the 1950s after being discovered in Stockholm while working as a photographer’s assistant.

However, that chance moment led her to Italian films and later to Hollywood spotlight, where she signed a contract with 20th Century Fox.

The original Mission Impossible star went on to star in well known movies such as The Blue Angel, The Young Lions and Murder Inc.

The star’s role in The Blue Angel made her a major star and surprised many at the time.

Moreover, Britt’s life drew even more attention after she married legendary singer Sammy Davis Jr in 1960, as their relationship stirred strong public buzz because racially mixed marriage was illegal that time in many US states.

Despite the pressure, the couple moved forward and welcomed their daughter Tracey in 1961, but later they filed for divorce after eight years staying together.

While her film roles slowed down, Britt continued working in television and appeared in shows including Mission Impossible in 1969.

Speaking years later, the late icon shared, “I loved Sammy, and I had the chance to marry the man I loved.”

For the unversed, May later married entertainment executive Lennart Ringquist, staying with him until his death in 2017.