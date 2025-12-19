 
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy back to back splits

Taylor Swift takes a dig at the 'men' she dates in reference to Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy breakups

December 19, 2025

Taylor Swift usually avoids conflicts in her narratives and has largely kept tight-lipped about her breakup with Joe Alwyn, and then Matty Healy, but she addressed that part of her life during the docuseries.

The 36-year-old pop superstar split from her boyfriend of six years during the Eras Tour, and then had a tumultuous fling with the 1975 frontman, which ended rather badly.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker referenced the relationships on her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she wrote during the two-year long tour, but she didn’t shy away from talking about it directly in the docuseries about her tour.

“I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour and that’s a lot of breakups, actually,” the Grammy winner said on episode four of the End of an Era.

Swift shared that putting on a show every evening gave her a “purpose” regardless of the “s–t that was going on.”

The Anti-Hero songstress added, “Men will let you down. The Eras Tour never will. I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour, and that’s a lot of breakups, actually,” referring to Alwyn and Healy.

Speaking of writing TTPD, Swift said that it was a culmination of “everything bad I felt for two years” and a “rough time in my life.”

The Eras Tour performer added that “I’m a big conglomerate no one sees as a human being, especially not the men that I date. Nothing works, there is no one for me in the world.”

However, on the bright side, Swift shared that her team and family got her through that time, saying, “It’s so wonderful being able to carry a professional family with you as you go through phases of life, as you go through ups and downs and heartbreaks.”

In other episodes of the series, the Lover singer reflects on finally finding love with now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

