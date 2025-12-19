Brad Pitt turns 62: Inside birthday celebrations with Ines de Ramon

Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie, completed another trip around the sun.

The F1: The Movie star turned 62 on Thursday, December 18, opting for a low-key celebration rather than an extravagant birthday bash.

Pitt spent the day with his 29 years younger girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. However, the Fight Club actor’s birthday may not have been as quiet as it appeared.

An insider revealed that de Ramon had something special planned to celebrate the occasion.

“Brad likes to be low key these days, so there will be no over-the-top J.Lo-type party with costumes and five-tier cakes,” a source told Daily Mail.

The insider added that de Ramon, who is reportedly an excellent cook, planned an intimate celebration with a small group of Pitt’s closest friends.

Adding to the festivities, she also has her birthday lined up the following day on December 19. The couple, who were born just a day apart, are said to be “more in love than ever” and “getting along just great,” according to the source.

The insider also noted that Pitt is enjoying some much-needed downtime before starting a new film project in the new year.

Moreover, this year has reportedly been both physically and emotionally taxing for the actor, as it marked his first birthday without his mother, who passed away in August at the age of 84.

Professionally, Pitt wrapped filming and released the highly anticipated F1: The Movie, which follows veteran Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Pitt) as he comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie, played by Damson Idris, for struggling underdog team APXGP.

The film blends high-octane racing footage shot during real Grand Prix weekends with on-screen appearances by current F1 stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris.