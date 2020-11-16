Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Maryam says PTI couldn't win majority despite 'rigging'

PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said the PTI won a few seats in Sunday's Gilgit Baltistan polls through 'rigging', 'bullying', and with the help of turncoats.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said PTI failing to cement a clear majority in the northern region is a "shameful defeat" for the incumbent government. "This defeat is a telling sign of what the future has in store."

Maryam said the ruling party was unable to secure a majority despite using state machinery and with the help of turncoats, adding that the people of GB have no confidence in the PTI.

Her sentiments were echoed by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbas who said the federal government had "stripped GB of its powers".

Likening the GB polls to 2018 general elections, the PML-N leader sid Sunday's election were rigged.

Read more: My election has been stolen, says Bilawal Bhutto



PTI leads GB polls

Imran Khan-led PTI is emerging as the single largest party in the hotly contested polls in Gilgit Baltistan. According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the ruling party grabbed nine seats while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP came second with three victories. Meanwhile, PML-N, JUI-F, and MWM have won one each while Independent candidates secured six.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, were vying for 23 general seats in the third legislative assembly of the northern region.

Citizens, wearing facemasks and observing social distancing, lined up outside polling stations in bitter cold across the region, many voters braving heavy snowfalls.

More than 15,000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan were deployed at polling stations.