Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: My election has been stolen, says Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PHOTO: PPP

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced that he will be joining a protest against Sunday's Gilgit Baltistan polls.

"My election has been stolen," he wrote on Twitter. "I will be joining the people of Gilgit Baltistan in their protest shortly."

Imran Khan-led PTI is emerging as the single largest party in the hotly contested polls in Gilgit Baltistan. According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the ruling party grabbed nine seats while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led PPP came second with three victories. Meanwhile, PML-N, JUI-F, and MWM have won one each while Independent candidates secured six.

As many as 330 candidates, including four women, were vying for 23 general seats in the third legislative assembly of the northern region.

Citizens, wearing facemasks and observing social distancing, lined up outside polling stations in bitter cold across the region, many voters braving heavy snowfalls.

More than 15,000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan were deployed at polling stations.

Read more: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz



Controversies

Both PML-N and PPP made rigging allegations ahead of the poll. On Sunday, PPP senator Sherry Rehman said some election observers were not being allowed to monitor GB elections.

“There were more than 600 members of the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) monitoring the elections, but some have been removed from the polling stations,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said members of Fafen should have been given full access and all observers should have been allowed inside during the counting of votes as their absence created more questions and controversy. She said it is also important that the EC takes strict action. She said that the people who came to cast their votes came to know that their votes were already cast through postal ballot. “It is concerning and the PPP has informed the EC.”



